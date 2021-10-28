BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,640,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,893 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of United Insurance worth $20,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in United Insurance during the second quarter worth $110,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in United Insurance by 423.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Insurance news, Director Michael Hogan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kent G. Whittemore bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 195,892 shares of company stock worth $643,554. 53.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $164.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.75.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $153.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

