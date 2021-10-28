Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $70.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 174.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 132,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,536,000 after buying an additional 86,664 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

