Bel Fuse (BELFA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $138.74 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

BELFA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

