Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.07.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $163.58 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 52-week low of $109.14 and a 52-week high of $173.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average of $156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 21,706.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

