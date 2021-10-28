MoneyGram International (MGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. MoneyGram International has set its Q2 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect MoneyGram International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $585.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MoneyGram International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 396.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of MoneyGram International worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

