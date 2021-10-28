MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at ATB Capital

ATB Capital reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. ATB Capital currently has a C$14.75 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$8.30 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut MEG Energy to a hold rating and set a C$11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.62.

MEG opened at C$11.12 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.14.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

