CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC)

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$5.50 target price on the stock.

GSC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Golden Star Resources to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at C$3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.58 and a 52 week high of C$5.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$416.61 million and a PE ratio of -5.11.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$79.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

