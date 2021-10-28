TC Energy’s (TRP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRP. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.47.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$67.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.34. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$50.61 and a 1-year high of C$68.20. The firm has a market cap of C$65.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director James Eckert purchased 1,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at C$313,095.04. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

