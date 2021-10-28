FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target Increased to C$247.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$247.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService to C$266.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$236.25.

Shares of FSV stock opened at C$246.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$235.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$218.36. FirstService has a 12-month low of C$162.91 and a 12-month high of C$254.99. The firm has a market cap of C$10.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.63.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$863.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

In related news, Director Frederick Reichheld sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$250.80, for a total transaction of C$928,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,567,007.60. Also, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$245.50, for a total value of C$73,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,717,992. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,702 shares of company stock worth $2,136,072.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

