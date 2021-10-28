Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Cut to C$80.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$161.00 to C$80.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQB. TD Securities upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$89.50 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$81.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$118.19.

TSE EQB opened at C$77.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$150.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$141.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$40.75 and a 1 year high of C$80.53.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 15.9899989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 4.49%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total value of C$147,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,569,765. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,250 in the last ninety days.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

