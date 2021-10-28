Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.34 to C$10.51 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
TSE:TF opened at C$9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 89.60, a quick ratio of 89.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.48. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$7.39 and a twelve month high of C$9.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$792.57 million and a P/E ratio of 19.16.
About Timbercreek Financial
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.
Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.