Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given a C$52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$49.25 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.50.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$43.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$31.50 and a 12-month high of C$46.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.80.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

