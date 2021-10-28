Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. On average, analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 10,089.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

