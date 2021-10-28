Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. On average, analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.87.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
