HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 485 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 473.55 ($6.19).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 444.70 ($5.81) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £90.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 394.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 416.22. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 312.80 ($4.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

