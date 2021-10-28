Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,740.63 ($35.81).

ULE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, insider Simon Pryce sold 31,221 shares of Ultra Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,302 ($43.14), for a total transaction of £1,030,917.42 ($1,346,900.21).

Shares of ULE stock opened at GBX 3,252 ($42.49) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75. Ultra Electronics has a one year low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a one year high of GBX 3,420 ($44.68). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,217.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,603.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

