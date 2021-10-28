Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.86

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.86 and last traded at $51.86, with a volume of 12147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.59.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.74.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

