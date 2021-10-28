Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.45.

RBLX opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23. Roblox has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $162,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 1,200 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 613,967 shares of company stock valued at $50,574,052.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $5,502,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $4,161,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $3,526,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

