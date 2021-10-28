Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.50.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.90.

MPW stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

