3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $191.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $194.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.46.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock opened at $178.24 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Amundi bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.