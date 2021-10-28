Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Piper Sandler

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. FBN Securities began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.29.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71. Tenable has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -201.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $58,062.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,152.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 113.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 218,866 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 6.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Tenable by 39.0% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 45,564 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Tenable by 248.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

