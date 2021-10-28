Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $136.20

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 136.20 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 135.85 ($1.77), with a volume of 109436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.80 ($1.76).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.32.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 11,786 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,496.78 ($18,940.14).

Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

