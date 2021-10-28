Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Hits New 1-Year High at $156.28

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $156.28 and last traded at $156.10, with a volume of 628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.59. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Elbit Systems by 150.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

