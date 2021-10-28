Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.09

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.09 and last traded at $68.73, with a volume of 48987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of -141.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.