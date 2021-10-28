Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.78

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 40891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 369.30 and a beta of 2.19.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,596 shares of company stock valued at $565,129. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 27,537 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

