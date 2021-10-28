Analysts Expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Equities analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to post sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $60,000.00. Onconova Therapeutics reported sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year sales of $220,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $210,000.00, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $300,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Onconova Therapeutics.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONTX. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $128,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.