Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Rises By 237.8%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 237.8% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BETRF opened at $0.22 on Thursday. BetterLife Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.36.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

