Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OLPX. Cowen assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.73.

Shares of OLPX opened at $26.46 on Monday. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Olaplex stock. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

