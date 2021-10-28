Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

