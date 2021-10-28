Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IMRX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Immuneering will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

