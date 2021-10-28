Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

GLPEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of GLPEY stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -633.33%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

