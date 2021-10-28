The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $348.68.

Shares of SHW opened at $317.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.19 and its 200 day moving average is $284.42. The company has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $321.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,728 shares of company stock worth $11,430,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

