Constellation Software (CSU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Constellation Software to post earnings of C$16.46 per share for the quarter.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion.

Shares of CSU stock opened at C$2,173.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$46.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.38. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,366.66 and a 1-year high of C$2,270.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2,135.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,949.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.251 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,100.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,128.57.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

