W. P. Carey (WPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect W. P. Carey to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.052 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

