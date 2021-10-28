Novavax (NVAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of ($4.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $141.55 on Thursday. Novavax has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $974,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $1,362,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,601 shares of company stock worth $36,601,725. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

