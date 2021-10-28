Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.10 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €4.15 ($4.88) to €4.20 ($4.94) in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.71) to €4.30 ($5.06) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.75 ($4.41).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

