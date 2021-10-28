Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to Sell

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 9.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

