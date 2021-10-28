Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DT. Truist boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $70.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 269.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

