National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) and TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Head to Head Comparison

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) and TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares National Instruments and TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Instruments 1.61% 10.73% 7.15% TPG Pace Tech Opportunities N/A N/A -5.76%

This table compares National Instruments and TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Instruments $1.29 billion 4.16 $143.66 million $0.80 50.36 TPG Pace Tech Opportunities $103.97 million 4.20 -$33.32 million ($2.86) -2.71

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than TPG Pace Tech Opportunities. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of National Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of National Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National Instruments and TPG Pace Tech Opportunities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Instruments 0 0 2 0 3.00 TPG Pace Tech Opportunities 0 1 5 0 2.83

National Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.62%. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a consensus price target of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 65.38%. Given TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is more favorable than National Instruments.

Summary

National Instruments beats TPG Pace Tech Opportunities on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments. The company was founded by Jeffrey L. Kodosky and James J. Truchard in May 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. in July 2020. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

