Contrasting Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Leidos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Leidos and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 2 6 1 2.89 dMY Technology Group, Inc. III 0 0 3 0 3.00

Leidos currently has a consensus price target of $116.88, suggesting a potential upside of 18.09%. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.72%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. III is more favorable than Leidos.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leidos and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $12.30 billion 1.14 $628.00 million $5.83 16.98 dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. III.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 5.54% 23.24% 7.24% dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Leidos beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. III on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment focuses on deploying agile, cost-effective solutions to meet the ever-changing missions of the company’s customers in areas of intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, enterprise IT and integrated systems and cybersecurity and global services. The Civil segment focuses on seamlessly integrating and protecting physical, digital and data domains. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers that are responsible for the health and wellbeing of people worldwide including service members and veterans. The company was founded by John Robert Beyster on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

