$18.41 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report sales of $18.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.15 million to $20.90 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $9.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $67.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.73 million to $71.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $78.90 million to $205.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.

Several analysts have commented on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of FBIO opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 229,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 137,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 143,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 511,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

