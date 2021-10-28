3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDD. Loop Capital lifted their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,916 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,670 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

DDD stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

