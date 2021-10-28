CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

COR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $147.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average is $134.57. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,812 shares of company stock worth $1,502,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 792.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 19.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

