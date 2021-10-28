Barclays Trims Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Target Price to $250.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $253.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.50.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $215.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.56. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $159.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $148.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

