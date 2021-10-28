Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBBY. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

BBBY opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after acquiring an additional 127,081 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,814,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after acquiring an additional 147,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,335 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

