Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

NYSE UBER opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 722,780 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 576.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 55,676 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 180.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,905 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $285,445,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

