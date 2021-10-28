First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

