American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,409,400 shares, an increase of 815.8% from the September 30th total of 263,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
American Manganese stock opened at 0.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.86. American Manganese has a 1-year low of 0.14 and a 1-year high of 2.25.
American Manganese Company Profile
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.