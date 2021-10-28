American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,409,400 shares, an increase of 815.8% from the September 30th total of 263,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

American Manganese stock opened at 0.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.86. American Manganese has a 1-year low of 0.14 and a 1-year high of 2.25.

American Manganese Company Profile

American Manganese, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. The firm focuses in recycling lithium ion batteries (LIBS) and minerals needed in the battery and steel manufacturing industry. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties.

