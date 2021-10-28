Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Down 82.0% in October

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.36.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $138.36 on Thursday. Arkema has a twelve month low of $95.95 and a twelve month high of $139.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.06 and a 200-day moving average of $128.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

