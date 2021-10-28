Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Down 81.0% in October

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of SSBI stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.85.
Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.
Summit State Bank Company Profile
Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.
