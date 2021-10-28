Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Down 81.0% in October

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SSBI stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

