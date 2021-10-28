Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTB. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.24.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.71. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Amundi purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $158,533,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after purchasing an additional 676,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $34,948,235,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

